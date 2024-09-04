Digital | News

Orry praises Ananya Panday's captivating dance performance on the iconic song 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' while exciting her upcoming web series, 'Call Me Bae,' which will be released on Amazon Prime on September 6.

The bond between Ananya Panday and her friend Orry is truly special, and their latest social media exchange is proof. Orry recently shared a video of Ananya’s electrifying dance performance on the iconic song “Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani,” leaving fans mesmerized.

In the video, Ananya Panday sizzles in a grey-orange sleeveless body suit, her open hair fluttering as she dances with abandon. Her captivating energy and effortless moves have won hearts, including Orry’s.

Orry’s admiration for Ananya extends beyond her dance skills. The friend duo’s camaraderie is rooted in their mutual respect and support. Orry took to social media to praise Ananya’s upcoming web series, “Call Me Bae,” writing, “Our girls come such a long way, CALL HER BAE.”

View Instagram Post 1: Orry Hypes Up Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' Web Series; Praises Her Friendship

“Call Me Bae” is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language comedy-drama television series written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and directed by Colin D’Cunha. Produced under Dharmatic Entertainment, the series boasts an ensemble cast, including:

– Ananya Panday as Bella “Bae” Chowdhury

– Vir Das as Satyajit

– Gurfateh Pirzada as Neel

– Varun Sood as Prince

– Vihaan Samat as Agastya

– Muskkaan Jaferi as Saira

– Lisa Mishra

– Mini Mathur

With the premiere date set for September 6, 2024, ‘Call Me Bae’ is poised to be a rib-tickling and engaging watch. With Ananya Panday in the title role, fans are eagerly anticipating her performance, adding to the excitement surrounding the series.