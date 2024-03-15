Planet Marathi OTT’s Ubhya Ubhya Promises An Unforgettable Comedic Experience

Planet Marathi OTT’s latest venture into the world of comedy, Ubhya Ubhya, is nothing short of a surprise. With its stellar lineup of talented comedians and celebrities, coupled with its unique live audience setup, the show stands out in the world of entertainment. Featuring a dynamic lineup of talented celebrities and seasoned stand-up artists, including notable figures like Mahesh Manjrekar, Kranti Redkar, Viju Mane, Sidhant Sarfare, Ankita Prabhuwalawalkar, Aashay Kulkarni, Parth Bhalerao, RJ Pranit, Anish Goregaonkar, Ninad Gore, Yogesh Shinde and Shrutik Kolambekar, Ubhya Ubhy’ promises an unforgettable comedic experience.

What truly sets Ubhya Ubhya apart from other comedy shows is its live audience setup. The inclusion of genuine laughter, applause, and reactions from the audience adds an unparalleled authenticity to the viewing experience. It’s like being in the midst of a vibrant comedy club. Comedy, as they say, is a serious business, but Ubhya Ubhya makes it seem effortless. From hilarious anecdotes to clever observations about the quirks of modern life, each moment on the show is crafted to perfection.

Credit must be given to the team behind the scenes as well. Presented by Akshay Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, and produced by Zen Entertainment, Ubhya Ubhya boasts top-notch production values and seamless direction by Shravan Ajay Bane. Every aspect of the show is meticulously executed, ensuring a delightful viewing experience for audiences of all ages. In a world filled with stress, Ubhya Ubhya serves as a break, reminding us to laugh and find joy in the simple things.