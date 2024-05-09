Mrunal Thakur wants to be a ‘better daughter to her parents’ after watching ‘Juna Furniture’; pens appreciation note

Amid all the films in multiple languages that make the maximum amount of noise, one film that has caught on the attention as well is the Marathi film, Juna Furniture. The film has gained immense critical acclaim and is doing well at the box office as well.

Showcasing a fascinating story, it is about a devoted father, who fights to bring justice for his daughter-in-law’s death, highlighting the plight of neglected elderly parents in a society consumed by materialism.

And amongst the many that have been applauding the film, the latest to join the lot is actor Mrunal Thakur. She recently went on to see the film and couldn’t help but be awed by it. Penning a special appreciation note for the same, Thakur posted on her Instagram story, as she wrote, “After watching this film I’ve realised I can be a better daughter to my parents. Congratulations to the entire team of Juna Furniture. Performance 🙌🏻🙌🏻 Mahesh Manjrekar SIR”-

Many have been calling it Mahesh Manjrekar’s career best performance. The film, apart from Manjrekar, also stars Makarand Anaspure, Onkar Bhojane, Rajesh Bhosle, Anusha Dandekar, Sachin Khedekar and many others.

When it comes to Thakur’s workfront, she recently had a big release in the form of The Family Star alongside Vijay Deverakonda and has Pooja Meri Jaan in the works ahead.