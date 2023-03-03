Prime Video’s Amazon Original series Happy Family: Conditions Apply features an ensemble of established and young actors, such as Raj Babbar, Ratna Pathak Shah, Atul Kulkarni, and Ayesha Jhulka, along with Raunaq Kamdar, Meenal Sahu, Sanah Kapur, and Ahaan Saboo.

Created and directed by Aatish Kapadia and JD Majethia, and produced under the banner of Hats Off Productions, Happy Family: Conditions Apply will be an episodic release. The first four episodes will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on March 10 with 2 episodes releasing every Friday until March 31.

Raj Babbar who makes his OTT debut says ,“Comedy is not a genre I have often dabbled with. Happy Family: Conditions Apply is, in fact, my first out-and-out comedy, and that itself is what made me want to be a part of this series.The series has everything that can be found in any regular family. There’s drama, romance, fighting and making up, playfulness—all of which add to the hilarity of the series. It has been a genuine honour and pleasure to work with Aatish and JD and our exceptional cast, each of whom have done utmost justice to their characters. I’m looking forward to seeing how audiences across the world will react to my new avatar, and hope they enjoy meeting the Dholakias just as much as I enjoyed being a part of the Dholakia family!”

Says Ratna Pathak Shah, “There is a certain joy in playing a character who is unabashedly herself. Hemlata Dholakia is a character who wears her heart on her sleeve, but is always ready with a sassy remark. She is unintentionally hilarious, honest to the point of being brash, but also fiercely protective of her family.It has always been a pleasure to work with Aatish and JD, who have once again brought their distinctive style to the series, and the extremely talented cast. I’m proud to be a part of this series and look forward to the audience’s reaction to it.”