Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition in 2015, has sadly passed away at the age of 26.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
17 Oct,2023 11:49:21
credit:Manushi Chhillar Instagram

Former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas, who represented Uruguay in the Miss World competition in 2015, has sadly passed away at the age of 26. Her untimely demise occurred on October 13 after a courageous battle with cervical cancer, as reported by the New York Post. Despite her young age, Sherika displayed remarkable strength and resilience as she underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments in her fight against this devastating disease.

Cervical cancer, as highlighted by the World Health Organization, remains the fourth most common cancer affecting women globally. In 2018, a staggering 570,000 women received the life-altering diagnosis of cervical cancer, with approximately 311,000 women succumbing to this relentless adversary. The WHO underscores the vital role of effective primary prevention through HPV vaccination and secondary prevention approaches such as early screening and treatment of precancerous lesions. These measures have the potential to prevent the majority of cervical cancer cases, providing a ray of hope in addressing this serious health concern.

Following Sherika De Armas’ passing, Manushi Chillar, the distinguished Miss World 2017 titleholder, took to her Instagram stories to express her condolences. With a simple yet heartfelt message, Manushi Chillar conveyed the profound impact of Sherika’s life and her unfortunate departure: “RIP Sherika De Armas.” These words serve as a poignant tribute to a young woman whose life was tragically cut short but whose legacy will undoubtedly endure, highlighting the unity within the global beauty pageant community.

Check out the post here:

RIP: Manushi Chhillar mourns former Miss World contestant Sherika De Armas’ demise 862037

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

