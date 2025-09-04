‘Rise And Fall’ Full Confirmed Contestants List, Release Date, And More

Amazon MX Player’s new reality show ‘Rise And Fall’ has caught all the attention at the moment. Headlined by entrepreneur Ashneer Grover, the show has an interesting line-up of contestants, including influencers, TV stars, film actors, and more. The show’s amazing cast has made it impossible for viewers to skip it. Check out the full contestants’ list and more details below.

‘Rise And Fall’ is a unique type of game show of survival where there are two sides – the Rulers and the Workers. The Rulers will enjoy luxury inside a lavish penthouse, while the Workers have to work hard in a bare-basics basement, fighting tooth and nail to rise to the top. With broken trust, shifting alliances, and drama, the question remains: who will rule in the penthouse?

Full Confirmed Contestants List

1) Arjun Bijlani

He is a heartthrob of Indian television known for his appearance in Miley Jab Hum Tum, Naagin, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, and more. With his participation, he is set to bring more drama and impress with his charm in the new reality show.

2) Kubbra Sait

Kubbra is an actress, model, and TV host. Besides that, she has appeared in hit films like Sultan, Ready, and City Of Life. She rose to fame with her appearance in Sacred Game. She is bold, witty, and intelligent; it will be a treat to see her in this game.

3) Aahana S Kumra

Aahana gained recognition with her TV appearance in the show Yudh alongside Amitabh Bachchan. She has also appeared in Agent Raghav – Crime Branch alongside Sharad Kelkar. She enjoys a good fan following, and it will be interesting to see how the actress impresses fans with her personality in this show.

4) Aditya Narayan Jha

Aditya is an Indian singer, actor, and host. He is the son of popular singer Udit Narayan. With his singing, acting, and comedy, he won hearts, but will he be able to impress viewers with his performance in the new reality show?

5) Dhanashree Verma

Dhanashree is a choreographer, dancer, and YouTuber. She is also the ex-wife of cricketer Yuzi Chahal. We have seen her bold, strong, and smart personality, but the question is, will she be able to deal with the politics inside the new reality show?

6) Kiku Sharda

Kiku, also known as Raghavendra Amarnath Sharda, is an Indian comedian and actor. He is best known for his appearances in FIR, Comedy Nights With Kapil, and others. Fans love his comedy, but will his real personality be able to win hearts?

7) Arbaz Shaikh

Arbaz rose to fame with his participation in the Marathi Bigg Boss. He has appeared in films like Sairat, Free Hit Danka, and others. As a talked-about celebrity on the internet, can he win hearts in the new show and compete?

8) Nayandeep Rakshit

Nayandeep is an Indian journalist, entertainment writer, and TV host. He is known for his fun interactions with celebrities during his interviews. He is one of the popular entertainment journalists, and it will be interesting to see how he tackles other contestants.

9) Aarush Bhola

Aarush is a fitness influencer and enjoys an impressive fandom on social media. However, will his fitness help him give a tough fight to stay in the game in the new reality show?

10) Akriti Negi

Akriti rose to fame with her participation in MTV Roadies season 19. She has a chic, bubbly, and impressive personality. But will this be enough to survive and compete in the new show?

Amazon MX Player’s ‘Rise And Fall’ is set to premiere on September 6.