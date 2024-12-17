Romantic Date To Breezy Beach Walk: Inside Newlywed Aaliyah Kashyap And Shane Gregoire’s Honeymoon

Aaliyah Kashyap recently tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire on 11 December 2024 in a grand ceremony where several stars attended the event, including Khushi Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, and others. After a few days of marriage, the couple headed for their honeymoon to Maldives, and the honeymoon photos of the newlyweds went viral on the internet.

Aaliyah shared a series of photos from her honeymoon vacation with Shane Gregoire. The opening frame features the star kid wearing a strapless bodycon dress and rounded her appearance with minimal makeup. The next photo shows the newlywed Aaliyah and Shane enjoying walking in the sunny weather near the beach. The breezy feel and cold water make a perfect combination. From a bubble bath to a moody walk on the water path, the couple enjoyed some unforgettable moments.

Aaliyah raised the temperature, wearing a baby pink bralette with a bikini bottom underneath a pink satin tie-knot skirt. Posing in the backdrop of blue water, the star kid looked stunning. From diving into the water, enjoying a boat ride, and sampling delicious cuisine to spending quality time on a dinner date with Shane, everyone’s picture is a glimpse of Aaliyah’s fun-filled time on her honeymoon.

Aaliyah and Shane are serving ‘couple’ goals with their dreamy honeymoon photographs. Undoubtedly, the newlyweds are enjoying their time together to the fullest.