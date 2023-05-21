ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to boyfriend Shane

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one individual who's been in the news and limelight for a long time for her relationship with her partner Shane. Well, as per media reports, they are finally engaged. Let's read more details

Author: IWMBuzz
21 May,2023 01:51:30
Congratulations: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged to boyfriend Shane

Anurag Kashyap is one of the finest and most respected filmmakers in the country. He has been a part of the entertainment space for more than a decade and well, we are all supremely proud of him for all the right reasons. His fans and admirers love him for all the right reasons and well, that’s why, come what may, his movies get attention all the time. In all these years, Anurag Kashyap has been a part of sensational projects and well, some of them have been pathbreaking indeed. Be it Gangs Of Wasseypur or Black Friday, Raman Raghav or Udta Punjab, Anurag Kashyap has simply been phenomenal in every way and how. Right now however, it is his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap who’s grabbing the love and limelight.

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets engaged:

Well, the good news for all fans is that Aaliyah Kashyap is finally engaged to the ‘love of her life’ aka Shane. The 22-year old took to her Instagram to share the news. She also dropped two pictures. In one, she can be seen flaunting a beautiful ring, while in the other, she and fiance Shane are sealing it with a kiss. As the caption of the Instagram post, she wrote,

“Soooooo THIS HAPPENED!!!!! to my best friend, my partner, my soulmate and now my FIANCE! you are the love of my life. thank you for showing me what real & unconditional love feels like. saying yes to you was the easiest thing i’ve ever done & i can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you, my love. I love you forever & always Fiance (still can’t believe i get to call you that AAHHHH) (sic)”

Well, we at IWMBuzz congratulate them and we wish them lifetime of togetherness going forward together. Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

