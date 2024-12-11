Aditi Bhatia To Khushi Kapoor: Stunning Bride Squad At Aaliyah Kashyap’s Cocktail Party

Aaliyah Kashyap is all set to tie the knot with her fiancé Shane Gregoire soon. Before the wedding bell rings, the bride-to-be held a star-studded cocktail party in town and invited several popular stars, including Ibrahim Ali Khan, Alaya F, to Imtiaz Ali and others. However, the bride squad from Aditi Bhatia to Khushi Kapoor set the fashion bar ablaze with their style for the party. Let’s take a look below.

1) Aaliyah Kashyap

The bride-to-be wore a beautiful blood-red lehenga embellished with intricate thread work with sparkling sequins. The sleeveless blouse teamed with a matching skirt and the sheer dupatta draped as a saree, made her look like a heavenly beauty. With minimal accessories and makeup, she serves bride goals. She posed with fiance Shane Gregoire, who looked handsome in a black traditional coat with bottoms.

2) Aditi Bhatia

Ditching the trend of vibrant colors, Aditi picked a beautiful ivory lehenga. The deep-neck, full sleeves chikankari work blouse with matching skirt creates a heavenly appearance. With sheer beige dupatta embellished with embroidery rounded her filmy style. A choker necklace, stud earrings, pink makeup and a beautiful smile made her look gorgeous.

3) Ida Ali

Imtiaz Ali’s daughter Ida Ali also made a statement appearance at Aaliyah Kashyap’s cocktail party. She wore a plain orange modern pre-stitched saree teamed with a deep neck blouse. The sparkling pallu embellished with golden work added a glamour touch to her appearance. With minimal makeup, simple hairstyle and choker necklace set, she looked pretty.

4) Anjini Dhawan

Varun Dhawan’s niece became the center of attraction at the party in a popping pink lehenga. She wore a dark pink velvet lehenga including a sizzling motif embellished blouse teamed with a matching skirt. A netted dupatta wrapped around her hands added a royal touch. Contrasting her look with green jhumkas and pink makeup, she looked oh-so-wow.

5) Khushi Kapoor

Khushi looked like a Goddess in a golden lehenga, including a designer blouse defining her stunning hourglass figure with a matching skirt. The dupatta wrapped around her outfit added a trendy twist. She rounded out her appearance with golden makeup and diamond earrings.