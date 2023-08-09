Shailja Samant joins ShemarooMe as Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution

Shailja Samant has joined ShemarooMe as the Head of Strategic Partnerships and Distribution.

Samant has over twelve years of experience spanning major Media & Entertainment brands with stints at JioCinema, MX Player & Aha.

She has led teams to successes with Industry first Partnerships & Innovations across AVOD & SVOD. With her expertise in leading ecosystem & non-ecosystem partnerships in SVOD along with AVOD distribution deals, her new mandate is to steer ShemarooMe towards higher growth potential.

During her latest stint at JioCinema, she played an instrumental role in forging strategic alliances across diverse platforms for seamless distribution of IPL 2023 through the JioCinema app. At MX Shailja spearheaded transformative alliances for their SVOD business, driving business growth & nurturing talented teams. In her tenure at Aha as the Lead-Revenue & Partnerships Shailja drove the vision and execution for Aha to drive revenue growth through strategic subscriptions and brand partnerships.