ShemarooMe, has been reigning with its unique content over the years now. However, the platform, as per credible sources, will soon see an exodus of its key leadership.

Post exit of platform head Abhishek Joshi, sources close to the development have now revealed that more such exits are expected in coming days.

ShemarooMe is the digital streaming platform of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Joshi’s tenure, along with other leader, marked a strategic push to fortify the platform’s standing in the highly competitive OTT market. With a keen eye on growth, he spearheaded the expansion of ShemarooMe’s digital offerings, ensuring a strong presence across both Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) and Advertising-based Video on Demand (AVoD) segments.

IWMBuzz sources have learnt that the top brass at ShemarooMe has thrown in the towel and is looking out of the window for greener pastures.

We reached out to ShemarooMe representative for a comment but did not hear anything till the time of publishing.

