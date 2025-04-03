Shailja Samant steps down from ShemarooMe

In yet another major exit from ShemarooMe, Shailja Samant, Head of Strategic Partnerships & Distribution, has decided to part ways with the company, as per sources close to the development. This comes shortly after the departure of Abhishek Joshi, signaling a strategic shift within the digital arm of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd. ShemarooMe is the digital streaming platform of Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd.

Shailja Samant played a key role in scaling ShemarooMe’s B2B and strategic partnerships revenue, forging strong relationships in the industry. Her leadership was instrumental in driving innovation and strengthening the platform’s foothold in the highly competitive OTT landscape.

According to sources, ShemarooMe is seeing a change in leadership team, with seasoned hands choosing to move out.

With the OTT space becoming increasingly competitive, ShemarooMe’s leadership transitions suggest a strategic push to realign its business goals. Industry insiders believe these changes could indicate a new direction for the platform as it navigates market challenges.

While an official statement from ShemarooMe is awaited, sources hint at further developments in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to IWMBuzz for more updates.