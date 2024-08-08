Sourav Das’s Heartfelt Post Reveals Mother’s Health Scar

Renowned actor Sourav Das’s mother has been hospitalized, leaving the actor and his family in a state of concern. Sourav took to social media to share the news, posting a collage of emotional moments with his mother on his Instagram story. The pictures show Saurabh and his wife, Darshana Banik, tenderly embracing his mother, who lies in a hospital bed.

Interestingly, Darshana’s attire in the picture suggests she may have rushed to the hospital directly from a film screening event. The actress was seen wearing the same saree at the screening of her film ‘Surjo’ at Nandan just two days prior.

Sourav Das has often spoken about the significance of his mother in his life, describing her as his support system and safest refuge. On Mother’s Day, he shared heartfelt messages and memories of his mother on social media, showcasing their deep bond.

Sourav and Darshana, who married last year, have been living happily together since then. The couple’s love and commitment to each other are evident in their public appearances and social media posts.

As Sourav’s mother battles health issues, the actor and his family are likely to be going through a challenging time. Fans and well-wishers have begun sending their best wishes and prayers for her speedy recovery.