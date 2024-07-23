Review Of Milkshake Murders: A Thrilling Ride

4/5 Stars:

The web series is an enthralling blend of illustration, suspense, thriller, and dilution. This unique mix of genres promises an exciting and unpredictable viewing experience. At its core, the story revolves around a series of gruesome murders, with a peculiar commonality – a bottle of milkshake found near each victim. However, as the narrative unfolds, it becomes clear that the title ‘Milkshake Murders’ (KLIKK OTT) holds more significance than initially meets the eye.

Initially, viewers may think they’ve cracked the code, but as they delve deeper into the illusion, they’ll discover a complex tale of a struggling writer, Bhaskar Mitra (Neel Bhattacharya). Repeatedly rejected by top publishing houses, Bhaskar’s life drastically turns when his wife leaves him after his seventh rejection. He relocates to Pattaya, where he encounters an enigmatic figure, Shadow (Sourav Das).

In a surprising twist, Bhaskar steals Shadow’s manuscript and publishes it under his name, achieving overnight success with the bestseller ‘Milkshake Murders’. The book chronicles seven real-life serial murders that took place in Kolkata between 2018 and 2021. As Bhaskar basks in his newfound fame, he gets close to Darshana Dey (Trina Bhattacharya), the owner of Olgen Publication. However, their lives take a thrilling turn when undercover agent Manav Ray (Joey Deb Roy) enters.

Here’s a hint: the story is not just about a struggling writer’s rise to fame. Instead, it’s a masterfully crafted tale controlled by the elusive Shadow, the dilution maker. Brace yourselves for a gripping ride full of unexpected twists and turns that will keep you on the edge of your seat!

Story and Screenplay – 4.5/5

This five-episode series hooks you from the very first episode, serving up a tantalizing taste of suspense. The unique storyline masterfully weaves together elements of murder mystery, dark web, terrorism, and more, keeping you on the edge of your seat. While the narrative is engaging, the screenplay execution could be improved to realize the story’s potential fully. Nevertheless, the series promises a thrilling ride, and its intricate plot will keep you guessing until the very end.

Casting – 4/5

The film’s casting is exceptional, with each actor perfectly embodying their character. The four lead actors – Neel, Trina, Sourav, and Joey – are prominently featured in every poster, delivering outstanding performances. Special mention must be made of:

1. Sourav Das, as Mr. Shadow, exudes an intense energy that’s utterly captivating. His portrayal is so compelling that you can’t help but be drawn to him.

2. Trina Saha as Darshana Dey, who convincingly plays a strong-willed businesswoman, dispelling any notion that she’s merely an anchor. Her on-screen presence is truly commendable.

Direction and Editing – 4 / 5

Riingo Banerjee -The director’s vision and editing are seamlessly executed, ensuring a coherent and fluid narrative that’s easy to follow. The clear and concise storytelling ensures you understand what’s unfolding on screen.

Background theme – 3.5/5

The background theme is skillfully crafted, transporting you to the vibrant streets of Pattaya from the comfort of your own home. At times, it masterfully ramps up the tension, keeping you on the edge of your seat with its thrilling score. But there’s a place to explore more in terms of background themes.