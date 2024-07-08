Soumitrisha Kundu and Sourav Das Spotted Together in Darjeeling. What’s Cooking?

Actress Soumitrisha Kundu and actor Sourav Das have been spotted together in Darjeeling, sparking rumors of a new project. The actress shared a video on social media. This is evident in Glenary’s Darjeeling’s famous restaurant. Soumitrisha is heard saying, ‘10.28 pm. And wrap up. We are all walking around like Mall Road.’ Then she turned the camera and showed empty malls and closed shops. The team members behind were also seen. Soumitrisha continued to say, ‘It’s a dark road. I always like adventure. So I feel good walking in the dark,’ she was seen sharing several more pictures of Darjeeling from the hotel. Waking up early in the morning, she was seen enjoying the beauty of the mountains at a temperature of 17 degrees.

Soumitrisha Kundu, who gained recognition with the serial Mithai on Zee Bangla, has shifted her focus to the big screen. She made her film debut with Pradhan opposite Dev and is currently working on her second film, set to release on June 10. The actress has expressed her desire to focus on films and serials, stating that she doesn’t want to return to the small screen.

Whereas actor Sourav Das is best known for ‘’um Dum Digha Digha’’ ‘’Bolo Dugga Maiki’’and for his roles in the web series “Montu Pilot” Charitraheen – Seasons 1,2,3″ and “Rahasya Romance – Season 3” can be seen with the same project along with Soumitrisha Kundu. Nothing has been officially revealed yet. So, we have no choice but to wait!