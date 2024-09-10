Soumitrisha Kundu Set to Conquer OTT with Ayan Chakraborty’s Thriller Series ‘Kalratri’

Soumitrisha Kundu, the talented actress who rose to fame with Zee Bangla’s “Mithai,” is taking her career to new heights. Following her successful stint on television and big-screen debut alongside superstar Dev in “Pradhan,” Soumitrisha is now venturing into the OTT platform. According to reports, she will star in acclaimed director Ayan Chakraborty’s upcoming thriller series “Kalratri.”

“Kalratri,” which translates to “the night of darkness” in Hindu wedding rituals, promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller. The series will explore the intricacies of marriage, weaving a complex narrative around the sacred bond between husband and wife. Soumitrisha will be joined by a talented ensemble cast, including Rajdeep Gupta, Indrashis Roy, Rupanjana Mitra, Anujoy Chatterjee, and Debesh Chatterjee.

The shooting schedule for “Kalratri” commences on September 11 and will wrap up by October 4. This marks Soumitrisha’s first foray into the OTT space, and fans eagerly anticipate her performance.

Soumitrisha’s journey to stardom began at just 16 with her debut serial, “A Amar Gurudakshina.” She went on to play supporting roles in “Jai Kali Kalkatte Wali” and “Gopal Bhar” before landing her breakthrough lead role in “Kone Bou.” However, it was her portrayal of the lead in “Mithai” that catapulted her to fame.

On the film front, Soumitrisha has completed shooting for her next project, slated for release on June 10, opposite Saurabh Das.

Meanwhile, fellow actor Adrit’s career seems to have hit a roadblock. His upcoming film, Pagal Premi, faces uncertainty due to the production house’s dissatisfaction with his unprofessional behavior. Adrit’s abrupt departure from a Hindi serial mid-shoot has raised concerns about his project commitment.

As Soumitrisha’s career soars, fans eagerly await her OTT debut in “Kalratri.” Will this talented actress deliver another captivating performance? Only time will tell.