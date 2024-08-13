Soumitrisha Kundu’s Secret Love Revealed: Who’s the Lucky Guy?

Soumitrisha Kundu, known for her role in the hit TV serial “Mithai,” has been tight-lipped about her love life until now. However, her recent social media posts have revealed that she has fallen head over heels in love with Italian swimmer Thomas Ceccon. The actress shared several pictures of Ceccon, accompanied by love messages and emojis, making it clear that she had a crush on the Olympic gold medalist.

Thomas Ceccon, who won gold at the Paris Olympics, has gained a massive following, and Soumitrisha is one of his many admirers. However, what sets her apart is her bold declaration of love on social media. The actress has written sweet messages, calling Ceccon her “love” and expressing her admiration for him.

While it remains to be seen if Ceccon will respond to Soumitrisha’s love messages, the actress is basking in the attention she is receiving for her bold move. The anticipation for Ceccon’s response is keeping everyone engaged. Meanwhile, Soumitrisha’s fans are thrilled to see her happy and are eagerly waiting to see if her love message reaches Ceccon.

On the professional front, Soumitrisha is gearing up for the release of her film “Pradhan” on the OTT platform Hoichoi. The film, which marks her debut on the big screen, will be released on August 12. The actress has also finished shooting for a new film with Sourav Das and is looking forward to exploring more opportunities in the film industry. Her professional achievements make her fans proud.

Soumitrisha, who rose to fame with her role in “Mithai,” wants to focus on the big screen for now but is open to returning to the small screen if she gets a good script and role. With her declaration of love for Thomas Ceccon, Soumitrisha has once again proved that she is not afraid to speak her mind and follow her heart.