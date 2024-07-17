Soumitrisha – Tonni Bengali TV Actresses’ Rumoured Feud Heats Up

Bengali television actresses Tonni Laha Roy and Soumitrisha Kundu recently ended their rumored dispute, with Soumitrisha even offering Tonni support after losing her mother. However, Tonni’s latest Instagram story has sparked speculation about a possible feud between the two. While Tonni’s post doesn’t mention anyone directly, fans are convinced it’s aimed at Soumitrisha.

The drama unfolded a year ago when Tonni took to social media to express her annoyance at being unfollowed by Soumitrisha. Although Soumitrisha clarified that she had unfollowed many people, Tonni’s post suggested otherwise. The issue seemed to have been put to rest, with Soumitrisha even offering support to Tonni after her mother’s passing. However, Tonni’s latest post has reignited speculation about their relationship.

Fans eagerly await Tonni’s return to the small screen, which has been absent since the end of her serial Mithai. Her last project was the movie Aalap, in which she played Mimi’s friend. While Tonni has been focusing on her personal life, her fans eagerly await her return to the small screen. The cryptic post only adds to the suspense, leaving fans wondering what’s brewing between Tonni and Soumitrisha.

As the speculation grows, fans eagerly await clarification from Tonni or Soumitrisha. While neither actress has commented on the matter, their fans eagerly await a resolution to this drama. With Tonni’s comeback to the small screen highly anticipated, this feud has added an extra layer of excitement for her fans. Only time will tell what’s in store for these two actresses and their fans.