Soumitrisha Kundu Stuns in ‘Kalratri’ First Look, Promising Thrills on OTT

Soumitrisha Kundu, the talented actress who rose to fame with Zee Bangla’s ‘Mithai,’ is set to captivate audiences again with her upcoming OTT series ‘Kalratri.’ Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Chakraborty, known for ‘Nikhoj,’ this thrilling series promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

In the first look of ‘Kalratri’, Soumitrisha Kundu shines as Devi, a bride entangled in a web of mystery and suspense. The story revolves around the Hindu wedding ritual of ‘Kalratri,’ the night between the wedding and consummation, where the husband and wife do not see each other.

As Devi navigates her wedding day, she’s confronted with a disturbing prediction from her friend, foretelling her husband’s mysterious demise. This ominous warning sets off a chain of events, plunging Devi into a vortex of fear and uncertainty.

Soumitrisha Kundu’s portrayal of Devi is eagerly anticipated, especially after her impressive performance in ‘Mithai.’ The actress has come a long way since her debut in ‘An Amar Gurudakshina’ (2016) and supporting roles in ‘Jai Kali Kalkatte Wali’ and ‘Gopal Bhar.’ Her breakout role in ‘Kone Bou’ paved the way for ‘Mithai,’ which catapulted her to stardom.

Notable small-screen actors, including Indrashis Roy, Rupanjana Mitra, Rajdeep Gupta, Anujoy Chatterjee, and Sairity Banerjee, are joining Soumitrisha in Kalratri. Their first looks have generated significant interest, hinting at the series’ complex characters and gripping narrative.

‘Kalratri’ is currently in production and will premiere on a renowned OTT platform. Fans are eagerly awaiting Soumitrisha’s next move, and the actress herself is excited about the project.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of ‘Kalratri,’ as Soumitrisha Kundu delivers another captivating performance.