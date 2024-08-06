Soumitrisha Kundu Unfollows Sayak Chakraborty on Instagram Amidst Controversy

Soumitrisha Kundu, who rose to fame with her role in the serial “Mithai” and later made her big-screen debut opposite Dev in December 2023, has been making headlines for her controversial social media behavior. The actress has been accused of unfollowing several of her co-actors and friends on Instagram, including Tonni Laha Roy, Diya Mukherjee, and Uday Pratap Singh.

The latest addition to this list is Sayak Chakraborty, with whom Soumitrisha was once close friends and often made reels and vlogs. However, their friendship appears to have soured, with Sayak posting a cryptic message on Facebook about friends changing after gaining fame and followers. The post was seen as a dig at Soumitrisha. Another Tollywood actress and social media influencer, Ananya Guha, commented, “Kolkata’s top heroine unfollowed you, right?

The controversy has sparked a heated debate among fans and colleagues, with some accusing Soumitrisha of arrogance and others defending her right to make personal decisions. In an interview, Soumitrisha stated that she had unfollowed many people on Instagram and that it was her personal decision.

The incident has also highlighted the cutthroat nature of the entertainment industry, where friendships and relationships can be fleeting and superficial. Sayak’s post about family being the only constant in life has resonated with many, who see it as a commentary on the industry’s transience of fame and friendships.

As the controversy continues to simmer, fans and colleagues eagerly await how Soumitrisha will respond to the accusations. This anticipation has left them intrigued and engaged, wondering whether she will make amends with her former friends. One thing is certain, however – Soumitrisha Kundu remains one of the most talked-about actresses in Tollywood, and her every move is being closely watched by the media and the public.