Makers of Indian television shows never lose any chance to show their creativity when it comes to choosing a title for their movies. While some titles are simply based on the name of the lead characters, many times, the producer or the creative people involved in the show surprise fans with enthralling titles. Have you ever realized food has been featured in the titles of so many TV shows? Clearly, the foodie in the TV show producer dominated when the names were being decided. Today, we bring you the list of TV shows that have food in their title. Check below!

Khichdi (Indian Dish): The popular sitcom produced by UTV Software Communications in association with Hats Off Productions featured Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Jamnadas Majethia, and Nimisha Vakharia in lead roles. The movie revolved around a chaotic family of people with distinct personalities, yet everyone blended together and stayed united as one, just like all the ingredients of the famous Indian dish ‘khichdi’.

Imlie (Tamarind): Produced by Gul Khan under 4 Lions Films, it formerly starred Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani, Fahmaan Khan, and Mayuri Deshmukh. Currently post leap, it stars Megha Chakraborty, Seerat Kapoor, and Karan Vohra as the second generation. The story revolves around Imlie and Aryan’s daughter, Imlie and Malini, and Aditya’s daughter, Cheeni, who are raised with opposite personalities. Soon, they find their lives tangled with a young DJ and musician, Atharva, and thus begins a twisted love triangle.

Mithai (Sweets): Produced by Arvind Babbal under Arvind Babbal Productions, the show starred Debattama Saha and Aashish Bhardwaj as main leads. It was the remake of the Bengali television series of the same name. It was a story about Mithai, a gifted sweetmaker, who was on a quest to establish her professional identity.

Chashni (Sugar Syrup): Star Plus’ latest offering starring Amandeep Sidhu, Srishti Singh, and Sai Ketan Rao in the lead roles is a story about a loving relationship between two sisters- Chandni and Roshni. However, years later, fate brings them face to face only to find out that they are daughter-in-law and mother-in-law for each other. Thus begins a typical saas-bahu saga.

Kesar (Saffron): It was a popular Star Plus show which followed the life of a young girl named Kesar. The series was supposed to go on air as Karvachauth on Zee TV. However, as things didn’t work out between the channel and production house, it was later granted permission by Star Plus and it went on air as Kesar

Kulfi Kumar Bajewala (Ice-cream): Produced by Gul Khan, Karishma Jain, and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, it was directed by Pradeep Yadav and written by Sahana and Faizal Akhtar. The show starred Aakriti Sharma, Mohit Malik, Anjali Dinesh Anand, Myra Singh, Shruti Sharma, and Vishal Aditya Singh and was a remake of the Bengali television series Potol Kumar Gaanwala.

Koffee With Karan (Coffee): It is a popular Indian talk show hosted by filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar, and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital content division of his production company, Dharma Productions. The show debuted on 19 November 2004 and has aired six seasons since then, over a span of seventeen years.