Exclusive: Rajesh Ganesh Sharma to enter Pandya Store

Actor Rajesh Ganesh Sharma who was last seen in Zee TV’s Mithai, will now enter the Sphere Origin show on Star Plus, Pandya Store. As we know, the Makwana family is after Natasha (Priyanshi Yadav) for selling Pandya Store to them. Amresh Makwana has been doing all tricks to entice Natasha to sell Pandya Store to him. However, it has not happened.

At this juncture, there will be an interesting entry. The Makwana bahus Pranali and Hetal will have a tussle in the house. As a result of this, Pranali’s (Deepika Upadhyay) father will be called by Amba.

The story will introduce Rajesh Ganesh Sharma as Pranali’s father Paresh. Though he would have given his daughter into the Makwana family, he will be serving as the clerk at Makwana’s office. Hence he will always be forced to listen to the Makwanas when it comes to his daughter.

We buzzed Rajesh but did not get through to him.

Rajesh Ganesh Sharma was earlier seen in Zee TV’s Manmohini too.

We reached out to the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

As we know, Pandya Store was in the headlines for the return of Dhara and Rishita, played by Shiny Doshi and Simran Budharup. The two of them will appear in Natasha’s dream and will be seen persuading her not to sell Pandya Store.

