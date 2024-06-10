‘Taarak Mehta…’ fame Nidhi Bhanushali aka Sonu bags her next show; shares poster

Actor Nidhi Bhanushali, who continues to be best known for and remembered as Sonu aka Sonalika Bhide in the Sab TV long-running sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left the show over five years ago.

As known, ever since leaving the show, she has managed to maintain a social media presence that continues to be a talking point amongst her fans, who love getting updates from her real life.

Bhanushali has been almost entirely absent from the acting front for all this time apart from a couple of appearances here and there. However, it seems she has finally bagged the right project to be back.

Announcing the same, Bhanushali shared the poster of her upcoming series titled, Sisterhood.

The show comes from the TVF wagon under their subsidiary, Girliyapa’s creation-

Showcasing her million-dollar smile in the poster, Bhanushali is wearing a school uniform while being accompanied by what seems like her gang of girl friends. Another notable face in the poster is actress Bhagyashree Limaye, who was recently seen in Munjya as well.

This will be quite a treat for the fans of Nidhi Bhanushali, who have been waiting for her acting return for a long time now. Bhanushali replaced the first Sonu in TMKOC in 2012 before exiting the show six years later in 2018.

Sisterhood will begin streaming on Amazon miniTV for free 13th June 2024 onwards.