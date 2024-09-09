Digital | News

Vikrant Massey has been on a roll by delivering a box-office success in the form of 12th Fail and furthermore, earning a lot of love for his performance and return as Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Actor Vikrant Massey has been on a roll in his professional life for a while now, where after delivering a humongous box-office success in the form of 12th Fail, he was also appreciated for his return as Rishu in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

Now, the actor plays the anti-hero in the upcoming film, Sector 36, which is an important film for the actor and the makers as well.

In a special meet-and-greet, Massey opened up on what prompted him to be a part of a film like this. To this, he said, “A lot of people, even some people from my team questioned that is this the right film for me to take forward and do it, now that you have become a ‘so-called commercial actor.’ So when they used these words, I was like ab toh main aur karunga aisi filmein. Because I believe these are stories that need to be told.”

He added, “Of course, I also believe that all kinds of stories need to be told irrespective of their scale but Sector 36 is a story that I wanted to be a part of and convey. And if I am getting to be a part of a story like this, I feel this is good fortune – and that is keeping aside the professional aspirations to play a part that I have never played in my life. But these stories need to be told. And I feel very proud that I was able to do this with people who I can call friends as well.”

Sector 36 is all set to release on Netflix 13th September 2024 onwards.