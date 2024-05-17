Vote Now: Most Versatile Actress Of The Year (OTT): Tamannaah Bhatia, Ridhi Dogra, Raveena Tandon, Huma Qureshi, Tillotama Shome, Sobhita Dhulipala, Mona Singh, Wamiqa Gabbi

India’s original and biggest web entertainment award, the IWMBuzz Digital Awards, is back to celebrate the excellence of art in web entertainment. After the successful fifth edition, the sixth edition of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards promises to be grand and better.

Digital platforms offer an array of films and shows on demand. The key advantages are convenience, personalization, no prohibition, and original content, revolutionizing how audiences consume entertainment. Today, we list the nominees for the Most Versatile Actress Of The Year category at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards 2024. Check below!

Tamannaah Bhatia Vote Now The heartthrob of fans, Tamannaah, is ruling over hearts with her successful stints in Lust Stories 2, Jailer, Aranmanai 4, and others. Not just that, her item number, Kavala, became the talk of the town.

Ridhi Dogra Vote Now The television actress is making it big in the world of films and web shows. From Asur, Badtameez Dil, and Mumbai Diaries 2 to films like Jawan and Tiger 3, she impressed the audience with her performance.

Raveena Tandon Vote Now She is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She made a blockbuster comeback with KGF Chapter 2. Her social media presence keeps her in the buzz.

Huma Qureshi Vote Now Whether playing a lead role or a side role, Huma often grabs the audience’s attention with her top-notch performance. She rocked her performance as Tarla Dalal in the film Tarla.

Tillotama Shome Vote Now She is a talented star in the entertainment world. With her appearance, she grabs attention and leaves her fans in awe. Whether in The Night Manager as a fierce woman or showcasing her different side in Lust Stories 2, she became the talk of the town.

Sobhita Dhulipala Vote Now The South beauty is grabbing all the attention with her acting skills. She made a buzz on the internet throughout the year, featuring in Made In Heaven, The Night Manager, and Ponniyin Selvan 1, 2.

Mona Singh Vote Now She is one of the best performers in the industry. Her different choices, like Kafas on SongTV, Made In Heaven on Prime, and Kaala Pani on Netflix, prove her presence in different genres across all platforms.

Wamiqa Gabbi Vote Now Though she got into the spotlight recently, the actress started her journey years ago. However, her different roles in Jubilee, Charlie Chopra, and Khufiya impress the audience.

Vote Here:https://www.iwmdigitalawards.com/

