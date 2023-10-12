Wamiqa Gabbi Is Going Places

Wamiqa Gabbi who got a big break in Vishal Bhardwaj’s 2023’s kinky short film Fursat was also seen in the title role in Vishal’s murder-mystery webseries Charlie Chopra &The Mystery Of Solang Valley on Prime Video.

She is now part of Bhardwaj’s espionage thriller Khufiya where she shares screen space with Tabu.

Describing her character as captivating and expressing her delight at the opportunity to work in a Vishal Bharadwaj film Wamiqa said, “Being part of Khufiya is a dream come true and Khufiya is all the more special because this was the first project I collaborated with Vishal Sir on, and it’s been the start of a wonderful journey.”

Wamiqa is thrilled to be part of Khufiya. “It’s thrilling to work with Vishal Sir and Netflix on this ingenious project. The film explores the concept of masks, leading to an intense clash of identities. Playing Charu was a joy because she’s a well-crafted character. Charu, at her core, is a simple girl seeking a perfect family life. Her roles as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law are approached with passion.”

Dedicated to getting it right, Wamiqa prepared intensely to play Charu in Khufiya. “ I observed my mother and sister to capture Charu’s mannerisms. Ali (Fazal) and I had extensive discussions about our on-screen relationship. Becoming Charu involved not only script interpretation but also embodying her through clothing, hairstyle, and music, making her a truly captivating character.”