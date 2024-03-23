Will Hansal Mehta-Pratik Gandhi-Applause Entertainment’s Gandhi Best Portrayal Of The Bapu Ever?

Is Rajesh Khera the most terrible Gandhi we’ve seen on screen(in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar) ?Will Pratik Gandhi be a better Gandhi than Ben Kingsley? Pratik plays the Mahatma in a series being produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta.

Says Pratik Gandhi, “I deeply believe in the Gandhian philosophy and his values that echo simplicity in its purest forms. Personally too, I strive to achieve and imbibe many of his qualities and teachings in my daily life. Moreover, playing the role of Mahatma is very close to my heart ever since my theatre days and now it is a huge honour to yet again essay the role of this legendary leader, on screen. I believe it’s a huge responsibility to essay this role with dignity, grace and conviction and I am happy to embark on this journey with Sameer Nair and his team at Applause.”

Pratik reveals that the series will traverse the Mahatma’s full life. “It’s going to be a multi-season series on Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi’s . Full life . Right from his younger days till he died . This will be largely based on the books and research done by Ramachandra Guha.”

Adds Hansal Mehta, “For me biopics are the purest form of cinema. You can’t lie. You can’t fabricate facts.When people call me a biopic specialist I am flattered. It is always a special challenge for me to recreate lives of special people faithfully. I did two very successful bio-series Scam and Scoop with Applause Entertainment. Now it is Bapu. The ultimate biopic.”