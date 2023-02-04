Ahsaas Channa is a ruler of Indian digital space. She has been featured in many OTT shows, which became instantly popular after the release. Besides her acting skills, she has an eye for fashion and style. The diva has, time and again, amazed her fans through her sartorial fashion choices. At the same time, she looks beautiful, especially in traditional outfits. Here we take you through her traditional drapes in which she flaunts her girly vibes.

Ahsaas Channa’s girly vibes in traditional drapes.

Ahsaas Channa wore a beautiful chikankari yellow kurta paired with a palazzo and dupatta. The diva ditched accessories and makeup but looked gorgeous, flaunting her girly vibes. She smiled throughout her pictures in yellow.

Kota Factory actress Ahsaas Channa wore a beautiful floral pastel saree paired with a contrasting orange blouse. A pair of long silver earrings and minimal makeup rounded her look. The backless blouse made her look sexy, and she flipped her hair, making fans go bananas.

Beautiful Ahsaas Channa opted for a shiny red Anarkali kurta paired with matching loose pants and a dupatta. Middle part loose hairdo, bold red lipstick, and pair of gold earrings. She looked breathtakingly beautiful, smiling in the picture. The diva always steals hearts with her innocent look and style.

Taking fashion to another level, Ahsaas Channa wore a yellow, printed sharara set. She styled her look with a pair of jhumkas. Blushed cheeks, bold eye makeup, and her heart-melting smile elevated her look.

Ahsaas Channa wore a plain green saree paired with a red blouse. Minimal makeup with bindi and earrings made her look like the perfect Indian girl. The diva flaunted her girly vibes in pictures.

Follow IWMBuzz.com for more updates.