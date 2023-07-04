Avneet Kaur Nails Chic Look In Block Print Co-Ord Set

Avneet Kaur, the young and talented actress, always impresses her fans with her impeccable fashion choices. Recently, the diva took to Instagram and her latest look in a chic and sporty ensemble. Avneet opted for a vibrant block print co-ord set which was a trendy crop top with intricate block print patterns paired with matching high-waisted pants that exuded a sense of elegance.

Avneet kept it minimal yet stylish by pairing her ensemble with delicate silver earrings and a bracelet. Her choice of accessories perfectly complements the overall look, adding a poise without overpowering the outfit. Her luscious locks were styled in loose waves, effortlessly cascading down her shoulders. As for makeup, she went for a natural and dewy look, with a hint of rosy blush and subtle nude lips. Her smoky eye makeup added a touch of glamour, perfectly accentuating her eyes.

This fashionable and sporty avatar of Avneet has left her fans in awe, who have flooded her social media with compliments and praises for her impeccable style. One fan commented, “Looking gorgeous and stunning 🔥” While another mentioned, “Queen in chess💙” Check here!

Avneet recently also attended a success party with the cast and crew of her film, which was released on Amazon Prime on June 23 and has claimed the top spot in recent releases. Avneet was seen dancing with Kangana at the party. Kangana was seen in an off-shoulder saffron dress with golden-colored heels. Meanwhile, Avneet chose a black outfit and a pair of high heels. The duo were shaking their leg on the dance floor alone.

