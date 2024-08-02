Anu and Rishi delves in learning and unlearning about each other! Watch the 6th Episode of Arranged Couple: Mate For Each Other from the house of TVF! Out Now!

Arranged Couple from the house of TVF stands as solid proof of the content creators brilliance in understanding the pulse of the audience, proving yet again that there’s no one better than them. While the show has kept the momentum going with its interesting episodes, they have now arrived with the 6th episode: Mate For Each Other, giving us yet another look into the life of Anu and Rishi as they delve into learning and unlearning about each other.

The 6th episode of Arranged Couple, titled Mate For Each Other, is out and sheds light on yet another aspect of Anu and Rishi’s relationship. In this episode, the arranged couple engages in a lot of learning and unlearning about each other. It will be interesting to see if they can prove they are truly ‘Mate for each other.’

Arranged Couple stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in the pivotal roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh and Ankit Motghare in key roles.

While TVF is creating waves with Arranged Couple, they have been ruling this year with their highly engaging content. Time and again, they have proved that there is no one other content creators who creates content better then them. With every show, they bring a new concept that resonates with the common audience.

TVF is truly on a roll this year. Back to back they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, Gullak S4, and now Arranged Couple is also looking very interesting.