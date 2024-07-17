Bringing yet another relatable story, TVF drops a new trailer for Arranged Couple!

If there is one content creator who knows the pulse of the young crowd, it’s TVF. They understand the youth better than any other content creators in India. They have always struck the right chord with their audience through their relatable shows, and their show, Arranged Couple, is proof of the same. The new trailer has been released, presenting another perspective on married life.

The new trailer for TVF’s Arranged Couple has been released, and it’s truly amazing. The show covers the various ups and downs of married life between a couple, which many people can relate to. The show stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in the main roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh, and Ankit Motghare in key roles. This is indeed another great production from TVF, and the trailer has only increased the excitement for the show.

TVF has beautifully portrayed two extremes of a relationship in shows like Arranged Couple and Permanent Roommates. Their understanding of the basics of a relationship and their ability to bring it to the screen is truly intriguing and captivating to watch.

TVF is truly on a phenomenal run this year. One after another, they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4, Arranged Couple is also looking very promising.