Creator-Producer Mahvash now set to make her digital debut as the leading lady with Amazon Mini TV Series; Sonu Sood, Yuzvendra Chahal & others pour their wishes!

Mahvash, known for her viral social media content, is set to make her mark as a lead actress in her first-ever web series. Paired with Mihir Ahuja, Mahvash is all set to showcase her talent in Yash Patnaik’s latest venture, which will stream on Amazon Mini TV.

This untitled project, produced by Inspire Films, promises to be an exciting addition to the digital space. Mahvash, who has built a strong connection with her audience through her witty and relatable content, is now stepping into a new realm of entertainment, and her fans couldn’t be more thrilled. Sharing her excitement on social media, Mahvash made a post, captioned,

“OMG! My first web series as LEAD ACTRESS 😭 I am going to cryyy😭Mere achievements pe mujhse zaada tum log khush huwe ho hamesha , islye tum sab se share karne mein alag khushi hoti hai. Though I am so out of words at this announcement, I would just like to thank you all for being a part of my journey , my life. And everything.

Special thanks to @inspirefilms.official and yashpatnaikofficial sir to put their faith on me 🙏❤️Let’s get the best out of it!”

Watch her post here-

As soon as Mahvash posted, her comments section was flooded with excitement from her fans and the industry. Sonu Sood commented with a clapping emoji while Yuzvendra Chahal commented “Congratulations 👏”

Mahvash’s career trajectory is nothing short of impressive. Starting as a radio jockey, she quickly transitioned into a successful content creator, gaining fans with her wit and relatability. Beyond her on-screen talents, Mahvash is also carving a niche for herself as a producer, becoming the first from the creator community to step into this role. Her production ventures, including the upcoming project ‘Section 108’ with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, highlight her ambition and dedication to bringing powerful stories to life. With this new venture, Mahvash is set to rise as she adds another feather to her cap.