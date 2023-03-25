Suniel Shetty is among the most iconic and respected actors in the Hindi film industry. He’s been on top of his game in the Hindi entertainment fraternity for many years. With every new project, he undertakes for himself, our very own ‘Anna’ only keeps getting bigger and better like never before. He’s always been a swagger who knows no limits when it comes to pulling off sensational style statements and for real. Right now, the actor is grabbing a lot of love and attention for his new series on Amazon Mini TV titled ‘Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega’, and we love him for all of it. He’s currently on a promotional spree for the same, and well, we love his swag. He’s like that fine wine which keeps getting better with age.

Regarding promotions, Suniel Shetty recently promoted his new series on ‘The Bollywood Talk Show’ on IWMBuzz. When asked about how he is pulling off action scenes even at this age effortlessly, he mentioned saying,

“Well, fitness is a part of life and not just a requirement. For me, it has always been the same. I have been doing action for quite long. However, as an artist, you always grow. I often watch my old videos to see and understand where I can improve. There’s always scope for improvement. I also see how youngsters like Hrithik, Tiger and Shahid do action. There’s so much to learn from the young ones. From some, you learn fight techniques…from some, you learn movement, and from some, you learn swag. Also, I might be slower today, but also, because of the experience I carry, I am much wiser.”

