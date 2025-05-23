‘Kesari Veer’ Movie Review: Visual Treat For Shiv Bhakts, Tale of Bravery

Release Date: 23 May 2025

Director: Prince Dhiman, Kanubhai Chauhan

Cast: Suniel Shetty, Sooraj Pancholi, Vivek Oberoi, Akanksha Sharma

Producer: Kanubhai Chauhan, Rajen Chauhan

Music: Monty Sharma

Rating: 3/5

Story:

‘Kesari Veer’, directed by Prince Dhiman, Kanubhai Chauhan, produced by Rajen Chauhan and Kanubhai Chauhan, is a historical saga based on the valour and sacrifice of Hamirji Gohil. The film salutes the warriors who took up the sword against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath temple. An attempt has been made to bring the war fought to protect religion, faith and the motherland on screen with great enthusiasm and courage.

Acting:

The soul of this film is Suniel Shetty, who gives a strong and serious performance as the character of Vegdaji. His experience and dignity are reflected in every dialogue and scene. Vivek Oberoi as Zafar Khan has once again proved that he can play negative shades with great intensity.

On the other hand, Sooraj Pancholi, who is at the centre of this story. i.e. Hamirji Gohil, falls short in bringing depth to his character. His acting does not connect emotionally, which is most important in such a heroic tale.

Akanksha Sharma looks very attractive, and her presence on screen seems fresh. But the lack of maturity in her acting is clearly visible.

Dialogues:

The soul of films made on history and bravery is their dialogue. But ‘Kesari Veer’ falls a little weak in this regard. Some dialogues lack impact, they do not bring out the depth of war and sacrifice.

Music:

Monty Sharma’s music and background score have been successful in giving an emotional tone to the film. Even though the songs are not memorable, the background score definitely supports the story.

Opinion:

The film has many goosebumps-inducing scenes, when the warriors jump into the battlefield, when swords are raised against the Tughlaqs, and when lives are put at stake to protect Somnath. For Shiva bhakts and those interested in Indian history, this film feels like a tribute.

However, the film could have been made more impressive with better dialogue and depth in Sooraj Pancholi’s character, and this could have been the strongest historical film of the year.

‘Kesari Veer’ fills the heart with enthusiasm, presents an example of bravery, but some weak links dilute its impact a bit.

For Shiva bhakts and history lovers, this film is an experience; for others, a one-time watch.

Strong subject, some great performances, but it does not win hearts completely.