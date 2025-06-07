Vivek Oberoi becomes part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’, and will play the role of demon prince Vidyutjihva

The much-awaited film Ramayan, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is in the news these days. In this film, Ranbir Kapoor is playing the role of Lord Rama, while Yash will be seen in the role of Ravana. Now, another big name has been added to the cast of this mega-budget film, Vivek Oberoi. According to the latest reports, Vivek Oberoi will be seen playing an important role in this mythological film. He will play the role of Vidyutjihva, the prince of the demon clan.

Vidyutjihva is a powerful demon who belongs to the demon clan. He is the husband of Shurpanakha, whose character is being played by actress Rakul Preet Singh. A tremendous battle scene between Vidyutjihva and Ravana will also be shown in this film, which will make the story even more exciting. Ravana played by Yash and Vivek’s character will be face to face with each other, due to which this clash can be a big highlight of the film.

The film Ramayana is being made in two parts. Its first part will be released on Diwali 2026 and the second part will come in front of the audience in the year 2027. The shooting of the film has started and Ranbir Kapoor and Yash have already started shooting for their respective parts. Ranbir Kapoor is also in the news on social media these days due to his traditional and clean shave look. Many pictures and videos from the set are going viral, in which people like his Lord Ram look very much.

Sai Pallavi is playing the role of Mata Sita in the film, while Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Hanuman. Apart from this, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta and Kajal Aggarwal (potential Mandodari) are also part of the film. There are also speculations about some other names. Earlier there were reports that Anil Kapoor could play the role of Raja Janak and Vikrant Massey could play Meghnad, but sources have dismissed these reports. At the same time, there is also talk of Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev fame Mohit Raina plays the role of Lord Shiva.

This film is being considered as one of the grandest mythological films of Indian cinema. With a huge budget, excellent star cast and strong direction, Ramayana is going to be a grand cinematic experience for the audience.

