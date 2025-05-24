Kesari Veer Box Office Collection Day 1: Makes A Slow Start

Sooraj Pancholi’s film ‘Kesari Veer‘ was released in theatres on 24 May 2025. This period drama stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead role. Along with him, the film also stars Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and Akanksha Sharma.

‘Kesari Veer’, directed by Prince Dhiman, Kanubhai Chauhan, produced by Rajen Chauhan and Kanubhai Chauhan, is a historical saga based on the valour and sacrifice of Hamirji Gohil. The film salutes the warriors who took up the sword against the Tughlaq Empire to protect the Somnath temple. An attempt has been made to bring the war fought to protect religion, faith and the motherland on screen with great enthusiasm and courage.

According to Sacnilk, ‘Kesari Veer’ earned only ₹25 lakh on the opening day. This figure was quite disappointing for a film made on such a large scale. Although the set design, costumes and action sequences of the film are being praised, the weak script and slow direction failed to captivate the audience.

The audience has given a mixed response to the film. Some called it a visual treat while some called its story weak.

Will ‘Kesari Veer’ be able to improve its performance over the weekend? This will be known only in the coming days, but for now, the film’s opening has not been as expected.

