RAKSHAK- INDIA’S BRAVES CHAPTER 1 & CHAPTER 2 success party pictures

Juggernaut Productions and Amazon Mini TV celebrated the success of their Rakshak franchise “Rakshak- India’s Braves”. The party was attended by the cast, crew and notable personalities from the television and OTT industry.

Actors Barun sobti, Surbhi Chandna, Amit Gaur, Rithvikk Dhanjani, Harleen Sethi, Aahana Kumra, Varun Sood,Mohit Malik, Vishwas Kinni, & others were seen at the party that was held at Sorozai last night.

Juggernaut Productions has produced shows like Code M, Jaanbaaz, The Married Woman, Avrodh, Raat Baaki Hain, Shoorveer and many more under its banner.