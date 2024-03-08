“From being a fan gal of season 1 to joining the cast in season 2” says Mona Singh on joining the cast of Made In Heaven

Mona Singh is unquestionably one of the most talented actresses in Indian entertainment today. The actress has showcased her exceptional skill and left a long-lasting mark on the hearts of the audience. Over the years, Mona Singh has mastered her talent in theatrical and digital platforms and has established herself as a force to be reckoned with.

It is well known that one of the globally celebrated shows ‘Made In Heaven Season 1’ from the house of Tiger Baby Films starring Sobhita Dhulipala is celebrating its 5 years of release today. Mona Singh took to her social media and wished the entire team on the 5th anniversary. The actress on social media also lauded the show and called her as one of the fans of the series.

Taking to social media, Mona Singh wrote a caption which says,

“From being a fan gal of season 1 to joining the cast in season 2

#HAPPY5THANNIVERSARY”

Last year, Mona Singh made a grand entry in the second season of ‘Made In Heaven Season 2’. Her character Bulbul Jauhari was introduced in season two and she received widespread acclaim for her exceptional performance. Despite being the new entrant in the show, she made her presence felt with her performance and beauty, and also from critics to the audiences she impressed everyone in the show.

While Mona Singh boomed the digital entertainment sector with her solid performances last year, she will be seen in the much-awaited ‘Paan Parda Zarda’ and several other unannounced interesting projects