Mistry Review: Ram Kapoor’s OCD Detective is a Fresh, Fun Watch on JioHotstar

Ram Kapoor’s new web series ‘Mistry’ is now streaming on JioHotstar. It is a detective show, but there is no amazing action or heavy suspense in it. Still, this show wins hearts from the first scene itself and the reason for this is the character of Armaan Mistry that is Ram Kapoor.

Story

The story of the show revolves around Armaan Mistry, who is a talented detective but suffers from OCD (Obsessive Compulsive Disorder). His obsession with cleanliness is such that it is common for him to wash his hands immediately after shaking hands with someone or to worry too much about the dirt in the crime scene.

Armaan has been suspended from the Mumbai Police, but he still solves cases unofficially. Each episode has a new case, and it also slowly reveals what happened in Armaan’s life that led him to leave the police.

Why to watch

Mistry is a light-hearted mystery, which focuses on characters and emotions rather than thrill or shock factor. Some episodes are average, but many episodes touch on Armaan’s personal life and trauma, which touches the heart.

The beauty of the show is that it doesn’t try to go too deep, but what it shows is subtle and entertaining. If you are expecting a fast-paced thriller, it might seem a bit slow, but if you like character-driven stories, this series will keep you hooked.

Performances

Ram Kapoor has played the character of Armaan very well. He shows both his OCD humour and the pain hidden inside. Sometimes his actions seem a bit over the top, but still, his character remains interesting.

Mona Singh looks strong in the role of a strict but sensible police officer. Shikha Talsania is cute and connecting in the role of Armaan’s assistant. The rest of the supporting cast also does a good job.

Direction and Writing

Rishabh Seth’s direction is clean and consistent in tone. The look and production value of the series are good. Each episode is 30-35 minutes long, so it can be easily binge-watched. If the writing was a little more twisted, the fun could have been doubled.

Verdict

Mistry is a different kind of detective show – neither too dark, nor too serious, but still interesting and worth watching. Ram Kapoor’s acting, light humour and balance of emotions make this show entertaining.

Rating

3 stars

If you like depth of characters and light-hearted crime shows, then definitely try ‘Mistry’.