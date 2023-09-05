Digital | Releases

From selling mobile phones at 14, to becoming India's youngest billionaire and brightest investor, Nikhil Kamath's journey is remarkable!

On the occasion of his birthday, here’s celebrating the Brightest Investor of India- Nikhil Kamath, India’s own Warren Buffet in the making by looking at his aspirational journey.

From being a school dropout to becoming a billionaire, his journey is a story that continues to inspire many.

A middle-class bank employee’s son, who dropped out of school, became India’s youngest billionaire at 34. Kamath’s investment strategies are unorthodox.

Despite not having a college degree, he proved that it’s not the ultimate criteria for success as he made it to Forbes Billionaires List in 2020 and 2023, and the Self-Made Rich List in 2022. He was driven by his instincts, and at the young age of 14, he started selling mobile phones. By the time he was 17, he was already working at a call center and trading stocks, which he would religiously study after finishing work at 1 am. Additionally, he also ran a laundry business and a medical store simultaneously.

From the age of 18, he started working full-time as an investor. For the past 18 years, he has continued to excel in the fields of finance and business, leaving a lasting impression on all those around him.

He went from dropping out of high school and working at a call center answering support questions to becoming India’s youngest billionaire. Many are now eyeing his “made for movies” story.

Known for his techniques, knowledge and sharp mind, today everyone swears by Nikhil Kamath’s choices in the investment market. Ask the entrepreneur what led him to this incredible point in his career today and he’s quick to respond, “When I started out I was just having fun and chasing my curiosity like any young boy would at that age. There was no agenda or formula, I went with my gut and pursued something that was my interest and passion; it’s as simple as that.”

Considering how the entertainment industry is now a global village and booming with the digital age, would India’s brightest investor ever consider putting his money on the entertainment business? Says Kamath, “Is it a lucrative business? Yes. Considering the OTT boom and the global awakening towards Indian cinema, I’d say it’s a very dynamic field filled with lots of opportunities. I go where my intuition takes me and hopefully someday I just might take that plunge in the entertainment world as well.”

Nikhil continues to be a groundbreaking investor and philanthropist, dedicating himself to philanthropic investments on a large scale. He recently became the youngest Indian and fourth person to pledge a majority of his wealth to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Additionally, he transformed his popular weekly podcast series into a charity podcast where panelists donate to the charity of the viewers’ choice. He is committed to the growth of India and was part of a 3-member delegation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the White House in the USA. Together, they held collaborative discussions aimed at promoting growth and sustainability.

All things considered, Nikhil Kamath serves as a remarkable example of how persistence, hard work, and belief can lead to success, as evidenced by the growth of his net worth from being a school dropout to becoming a billionaire.