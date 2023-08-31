Rhea Chakraborty Finds Love Again In Zerodha's Co-Founder Nikhil Kamath

Rhea Chakraborty, the popular Bollywood actress, has reportedly found love once again and this time in the arms of Nikhil Kamath, the co-founder of the renowned online stock trading platform Zerodha, as per reports in Times Of India. While neither party has confirmed the rumors, the intriguing clues on social media have sparked excitement among fans and netizens.

Nikhil was reportedly dating Miss World Manushi Chillar earlier. But the two of them went their separate ways a few months back, to be specific, three months ago. The reason behind their split remains unclear but the fact is that they parted ways mutually on an amicable note. Nikhil and Rhea’s rumour mills started buzzing when Nikhil began following Rhea on Instagram, coinciding with his decision to unfollow Manushi. In response, Rhea reciprocated by following Nikhil on the same platform.

Rhea’s name became synonymous with controversy in 2020 after the untimely demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, with whom she was briefly romantically involved. The actress faced intense media scrutiny and was subjected to investigations by various agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation, and Narcotics Control Bureau. These events led to her arrest and a month-long stay in jail. However, as the dust settled, Rhea seems to be gradually rebuilding her life and career. On the other hand, Nikhil Kamath had a brief marriage with Amanda Puravankara that ended in separation within a year, reportedly finalizing their divorce in 2021.