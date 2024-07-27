Personal Lives: Intimate Stories of Family and Childhood – Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor in Conversation on People by WTF

In the latest episode of “People by WTF,” host Nikhil Kamath engages in a profound and candid conversation with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor. Known for his versatility and charm, Kapoor delves deep into his personal and professional life, discussing milestones, challenges, and the surprising commonalities between him and Kamath. This episode promises an unfiltered glimpse into the minds of two influential figures, offering unparalleled insights into their journeys and philosophies.

Personal Milestones and Challenges

In a recent conversation, Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor shared personal stories from their childhood and family life. Kamath spoke about his upbringing, which involved frequent moves due to his father’s job at Canara Bank. He also reflected on the emotional challenges of dealing with his father’s passing and his brother’s stroke, and how these experiences shaped his entrepreneurial drive.

Ranbir Kapoor shares candid details about his relationship with his late father, legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. He discusses how his father’s strict and sometimes volatile temperament influenced his upbringing, as well as his relationship with his wife, Alia Bhatt. Additionally, he talks about the impact his daughter’s birth had on his life.

Navigating Professional Journeys

Both Nikhil and Ranbir share their professional challenges and failures, offering listeners an authentic glimpse into their struggles and successes. Nikhil discusses his transition from trading to investing after nearly 20 years in the trading industry and his passion for promoting handcrafted Indian brands. Ranbir Kapoor provides a rare insight into his acting career, discussing the rigorous preparation behind his roles and the highs and lows of the film industry. He highlights the challenges of sustaining a career in Bollywood and the impact of public perception, noting the complexities of media relationships and the constant scrutiny of his personal life. Ranbir also reveals the sacrifices he made for his career, including giving up typical home life and childhood friendships.

Despite their different backgrounds, Nikhil Kamath and Ranbir Kapoor discover shared philosophies on life, success, and personal fulfillment. They explore concepts such as detachment, authenticity, and the importance of vulnerability in building genuine connections.

A Rare Glimpse Beyond the Screen

In this episode of “People by WTF,” Ranbir Kapoor speaks without the context of a film release. Free from the constraints of promotional interviews, Kapoor opens up about his true self, his thoughts on the entertainment industry, and his aspirations beyond acting. He discusses his desire to eventually transition to directing and producing, and the balance between professional ambition and personal life.

