It’s time to find India’s Next Gaming Entertainer as Carry Minati dons the mentor hat once again as Amazon miniTV announces season 3 of Playground

Amazon miniTV- Amazon’s free video streaming service is back with the third season of Playground, India’s first one-of-a-kind gaming reality show, in association with Rusk Media. The excitement levels are set to skyrocket as Indian YouTube sensation, Carry Minati, continues his association with the brand and dons the role of a mentor for the third time running! The OG mentor will be seen leading his team, Dare Dragons into the battle of captive reality over a period of 30-days. Not just that, the anticipation and curiosity levels are set to peak as newer mentors are slated to be revealed this week. After the massive success of the first two seasons, the third edition promises triple the drama, entertainment and hardcore challenges set to keep viewers hooked!

Bringing a twist to the competition, Playground S3 introduces a new format focused on individual achievement, for players to compete for the coveted title of “Ultimate Gaming Entertainer”.

The third season will witness sixteen dynamic micro-influencers as contestants entering the Playground Arcade for a 30-day showdown, led by four renowned mentors. Embarking on a journey filled with heart-pounding physical challenges, intense gaming competitions, and uproarious entertainment trials, the contestants will showcase their skills and strategic prowess to outplay their rivals and emerge victorious. With enticing prizes awaiting the champions, the show guarantees an unforgettable blend of gaming excitement and an entertainment spectacle. Taking the excitement level to new heights, viewers will get the chance to actively participate in the action by voting for their favourite contestants directly on the Amazon miniTV app.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV, shared, “With the gaming industry evolving and growing at a rapid pace in India, we’re excited to bring another season of Playground to our audiences, a testament to our commitment to innovation and excellence in entertainment. Adrenaline, entertainment, and passion for gaming – all make Playground the perfect masala binge!”

Adding to it, Aruna Daryanani, Business Head, Amazon miniTV, said, “We are delighted to bring the third season of Playground, marking a significant milestone in elevating our content offering for our audiences. The show not only amplifies gaming entertainment, which is highly popular with the youth, but also highlights our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our viewers. Viewers across India will be able to enjoy this Playground for free and I can’t wait to see their reaction.”

In response to the introduction of Playground’s third season and the strategic partnerships, Mr. Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media, expressed, “We are thrilled to embark on another exhilarating journey with the upcoming season of Playground. With the continued support of our partners, we are poised to redefine gaming entertainment. This season promises to be our most exciting yet, delivering an unmatched experience for gamers and viewers alike. Get ready to immerse yourself in the thrill of competition and witness gaming history in the making.”

Talking about the third season, Carry Minati expressed, “I am thrilled to return to Playground as a mentor for the third season of the reality show. In the past two seasons, I’ve witnessed the commitment, dedication and skill set of the players, and I look forward to interacting with fresh talent this season. This season is all about embracing risks, pushing the limits, overcoming challenges, and unleashing the core ethos of gaming. I’ve been an avid gaming enthusiast throughout my career and this association is a natural extension of my passion and vision. Gaming is the future of the metaverse, and we need to revolutionize this industry substantially in times to come. India is known to be a land of gamers and one of the biggest gaming markets in the world, but despite its size, the country is still at a nascent stage as a gaming market, both in terms of maturity and adoption. I aspire to change that equation in times to come.”

Witness the evolution of gaming entertainment in Playground S3 filled with adrenaline-pumping challenges, fierce competition, and non-stop excitement. The reality show will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and Play Store.