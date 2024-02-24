Is popular Carry Minati roped in by Balaji Motion Pictures to play a real-life-based character in Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2?

With Love Sex Aur Dhokha, Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms in 2010 delivered a film that started a whole new chatter across the nation. With its bold, relatable, and quirky subject, the film arrived as a path-breaker content for that time and went on to become a cult for the generation. While the film was one of a kind crime thriller, the makers are now gearing up for the next installment ‘Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2’ that has been eagerly awaited by the audience.

While no details have been revealed regarding the film as of now including the cast, it has been heard that one of the stories from the film will be of a gamer. Interestingly, the makers are planning to rope in the young internet sensation, Ajay Nagar, profoundly famous as Carry Minati, his virtual name. It is rumored that the story will be inspired by the real life of Carry Minati. As we hear so, we assume that he has been roped in to play his real character in the film.

The makers of Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 recently gave a glimpse of its quirky world in the new motion poster. Bold, thrilling, and captivating, the motion poster featured a heart with pulsating social media app icons that exude the theme of the film being based on love and sex in the time of the digital era.

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies Present a Dibakar Banerjee Production, Love Sex aur Dhokha 2, produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film wil be released on April 19, 2024.