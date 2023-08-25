ADVERTISEMENT
IWMBuzz.com's India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership In OTT and Web Entertainment Space

IWMBuzz Media's India Web Fest, India's Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Conclave, sees brightest minds from the M&E space participate and share viewpoints to shape future of the industry

25 Aug,2023 18:36:56
India Web Fest, India’s biggest and one of the most credible OTT and web entertainment conclaves in season 5, ended on a high note with media and entertainment industry’s biggest movers and shakers, including CEOs, CMOs and COOs to digital content bosses to innovative content creators, artists, marketers and media professionals coming under one roof to discuss the future of web entertainment. A stellar lineup of over 50 plus speakers shared their knowledge across topics and subjects.

The Fest was held at The Westin, Mumbai on August 22, 2023, and was curated and executed by IWMBuzz.com.

With the ever so changing and evolving web industry, the India Web Fest saw everyone speak their minds, presenting their creative and entrepreneurial skill set before the audience.

The key takeaways were discussions on SVOD VS AVOD model, impact of influencer marketing, Data vs Guts while commissioning shows by platforms, branded content trends, marketing opportunities in the space and also rise of regional content in OTT.

The day was a full house all day with vibrancy palpable in the air;

For more details log on to: www.indiawebfest.com

Planet Marathi presents India Web Fest Season 5

Co Powered By: Applause Entertainment & EPIC ON

In Association With: News Nine Plus & TVF

Partners: Bobble AI, One Digital Entertainment, PTC Play, Shemaroo Me, Whiteapple, Radiocity, 24 Frames

An initiative by IWMBuzz Live.

IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

