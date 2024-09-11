India Web Fest Season 6: Panel Discussion: The Power Of Branded Content In Storytelling

The India Web Fest Season 6 witnessed a special set of individuals coming in from different facets of the entertainment space, as they came together to talk about some burning topics that shape the way the industry functions.

One of the more important topics that was a part of the conversation was the topic of the power of branded content in storytelling. This session was moderated by Mr Ketan K Bharati, Brand & Marketing Consultant and the panellists who will discuss the same are Mr Yatnesh Pandey, VP Marketing, Greenply Industries Ltd; Mr Vivek Mohan Sharma, Head Branded Content at MTV Properties Revenue Viacom 18; Mr Gurpreet Singh, Co-Founder, One Digital Entertainment and Ms. Prachi Narayan, Senior Vice President, Content, Havas Play.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation-

Ketan: I think, fundamentally, from a brand perspective, what we all really look forward to is how, sort of you make the consumer more engaged and at the same point of time, how it sort of fulfils our business KPIs as well, and that is where one of the big pillars that stands is branded content. Throughout this journey, we want to focus on three key aspects. First, we want to imagine what branded content can do. Second, we need to be inquisitive about what it can deliver for us. Third, we should explore the possibilities of what we can achieve with branded content.

I wanted to start at a macro level to understand the overall OTT landscape from a branded content perspective. I would like to invite a discussion on what the branded content landscape truly looks like in this space, and perhaps you could shed some light on this.

Vivek: I don’t think I need to sit at India Webfest and discuss the journey of OTT as a platform, as it has become an integral part of our lives and content consumption. OTT presents a great opportunity for brands to leverage. Often, I hear people in forums discuss branded content versus traditional broadcast content, questioning why branded content doesn’t get prime time slots or the same placement as marquee properties like Bigg Boss.

The challenge with linear television is that it’s a single screen, a single channel, targeting a mass audience at one time. Branded content usually speaks to a smaller, more niche cohort, making it difficult to fit into prime time slots that address a broader audience. That’s where OTT shines, as it’s a pull-based medium. For example, if I create a content piece aimed at pregnant women, it may not fit on mass television, but it can thrive on an OTT platform. Though the target cohort may be smaller, they can still access and engage with the content, and it can gain the visibility it deserves.

From this perspective, OTT plays a crucial role in reaching niche audiences. While a mainstream general entertainment channel might cater to a massive audience, OTT allows for meaningful content to reach a specific demographic. Many brands now approach platforms like OTT because they’re targeting cohorts that may not be mainstream but are still significant enough to be addressed effectively.

This dynamic removes a key limitation of linear television and highlights the unique value that OTT platforms offer to both content creators and brands.

Ketan: I like the way you mentioned “cohort” and agree that moving forward, it’s all about segmentation and targeting niche consumers who are loyal to your brand. This brings me to the next question: from a marketing perspective, what kind of innovative integrations can a brand like Green Play, which has unique cohort characteristics, explore with branded content?

For instance, the campaign you did with Hindustan Gishan was very specific to a certain cohort. The audience would be interested to understand the approach you took for this campaign, how you executed it, and what impact it had on the business. Could you share more about the strategies and outcomes of that campaign?

Yatnesh: In categories like home interiors, where consumer involvement is relatively low compared to high-consideration purchases like cars, reaching the right target audience becomes crucial. Unlike more straightforward categories that rely on reach and awareness to drive conversions, home interiors require a different approach due to the lower engagement levels.

In this context, branded content can be highly effective. For example, a successful branded content experiment involved collaborating with media groups to create content that added credibility and uniqueness to the brand. This approach, starting with YouTube and expanding across various platforms, helped increase consideration among influencers and intermediaries, who play a key role in the decision-making process.

The success of such campaigns demonstrates that, beyond just reaching a large audience, it’s important to delve deeper into the consideration phase of the funnel. Branded content can help shift consumer perception and enhance brand recognition, leading to better results in terms of behavioral change and ultimately, revenue. As marketers, our goal is to not only drive reach and engagement but also to influence decision-making and measure the return on investment through effective communication strategies.

Ketan: I would like to bring Prachi here because we are talking about brands right now how they are leveraging branded content and what kind of funnel you’re looking through the entire consumer journey. I would want to understand what kind of storytelling trends should brands be aware of where they see a very natural fit. We talk about AR VR, according to you, these technologies are possibly now integrating brands and content. I am sure in your day-to-day work, you must be getting a lot of discussions from a brand saying that this is what the brand brief is, because, at the end of the day, it is business.

Prachi: At Kaans, we’ve observed how the digital and social landscape has rapidly evolved, with new technologies and formats continuously emerging. Virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) are significant areas of growth, allowing brands to create virtual worlds or overlay digital information in the real world. These technologies are becoming increasingly relevant for brand interactions.

Gaming and AR filters are also making a big impact, with simple AR filters proving effective for brand communication. I’m closely watching developments like the Apple Vision Pro, which is expected to revolutionize mixed reality and open up new opportunities for branded content integration.

Interactive storytelling is another exciting trend, offering consumers the chance to engage with narratives in dynamic ways. This can include interactive videos, gamified content, or immersive experiences. For example, Netflix’s “Bandersnatch” allowed viewers to choose different endings, showcasing the potential of interactive content. Similarly, our project with MTV and Voot involved an interactive travel web series featuring influencers. By integrating Instagram polls during filming, we generated engagement even before the content was officially released.

User-generated content (UGC) is another crucial trend, enabling consumers to create content, diversify brand messaging, build community, and enhance authenticity. Additionally, short-form video content continues to thrive, with attention spans decreasing and formats evolving from longer videos to brief, engaging clips on platforms like Reels and TikTok.

Overall, these evolving trends in digital and social media are reshaping how brands connect with their audiences, offering new avenues for creativity and engagement.

Ketan: So, you know, we spoke about cohort, we spoke about brand KPIs, we spoke about format; I think one important aspect is language. We talk about Tier 2, and Tier 3 towns and Bharat, but how the explosion of regional content is happening, I think is something we all should be aware of. Gurpreet, I would want you to throw some light from a regional content perspective – a) what are the challenges b) brands, and how they are leveraging and c) what do you see as the future of regional content?

Gurpreet: We’ve all consumed regional content at some point, even if we don’t understand the language. This has become more prominent with the rise of OTT platforms and the efforts of independent content creators in regional spaces. For instance, artists like DJit are selling out stadium shows overseas, and comedians like Vaj Gilani are using their online following to sell out Gujarati comedy shows.

Our own merchandise platform, Merch Garage, has seen significant success with regional creators like Bipa, a Marathi content creator. This shows that fans are not just engaging with content through likes and comments but are actively purchasing merchandise and tickets to live shows.

Historically, brands sought pan-India Hindi-speaking ambassadors and engaged with Bollywood or prominent South Indian film stars. However, over the last year, there’s been a shift towards seeking language-specific brand ambassadors. This change reflects the growing influence of regional content creators. Their ability to drive consumer action—like buying tickets—demonstrates their potential to effectively influence brand perception and consumer behavior.

Watch the full video below-

Presented By: Havas Play

Powered by: Applause , Epic On , OTT Play

In Association with: Shemaroo

Partners: One Digital Entertainment , Kaans , White Apple

#IndiaWebFest #IWMBuzz #OTTconclave