India Web Fest Season 6: Fireside Chat: Havas Play: Driving Innovation In Dynamic World Of Advertising

The India Web Fest Season 6 witnessed some of the most prolific dignitaries emerge and indulge in the most burning and essential topics that propel the entertainment space forward.

Among the several topics that were being discussed, one was driving innovation in the dynamic world of advertising, where the founder and editor-in-chief of IWMBuzz, Siddhartha Laik sat down for a fireside chat with Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer, of Havas Media Network India.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation-

Siddhartha: Firstly Sir, thank you for supporting us in being a title sponsor partner for the event. It is amazing that when we try to do something new and innovative, leaders like you believe in what we are trying to say. I thank you and your entire team. Now, my team was mentioning during our research how you have some really innovative stuff. Before we begin with it entirely, let us know on your thoughts on OTT platforms – it has been a rise and rise for SVOD and AVOD. How do you see the rise of OTT platforms in our ecosystem?

Mohit: The rise of OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms in India has been a remarkable case study. India is now among the top five markets globally, with close to 550 million OTT users. However, the number of paid subscribers remains lower, around 100 million. But what’s more significant is how OTT platforms have transformed our viewing habits.

While this shift would have happened eventually, the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated it, pushing OTT into the mainstream. One common misconception about OTT is that it’s a small-screen phenomenon. Currently, around 80% of OTT content is consumed on mobile devices, but this is rapidly changing. OTT is quickly becoming a big-screen experience, as more people watch on smart TVs and other large displays at home.

With the increasing penetration of smart TVs in the Indian market, the notion of OTT being restricted to small screens is likely short-lived. OTT will soon be just another screen option alongside traditional linear TV. Both will coexist, and connected TV will play a significant role in this evolution.

OTT’s growth in India is happening at an incredible pace, which is typical for any technology or service that reaches an inflection point in this market. What’s particularly exciting is how OTT platforms have provided a platform for a diverse range of talent. Much like how the IPL (Indian Premier League) cricket tournament unearthed grassroots-level players, OTT has given visibility to performers who may not have been recognized in traditional media. Many of these performers are now transitioning into the movie space, showcasing the wide-reaching impact of OTT.

In summary, the proliferation of OTT platforms has not only changed how we consume content but has also opened up new opportunities for talent, and this is just the beginning.

Siddhartha: So, I understand when you say that it’s going to grow more and more, You are the big boss at Havas Media, and you must keep busy with the Excel sheets and pitches. Do you get time to binge-watch and watch the content on OTT?

Mohit: During the COVID time, I did binge-watch, to be honest, but otherwise not as much. The only show I felt compelled to binge-watch was Panchayat. I even watched the third season recently. I’m not usually ahead of the curve when it comes to shows, but I ended up watching Panchayat Season 3 just last week when I had some downtime. I binged the whole thing—started it, liked it, and yes, I did enjoy it.

Siddhartha: Of course, the first season was the best, and after that, it hasn’t quite sustained the same level of intrigue. But it’s still good. I’m sure the Prime Video team and Vijay Koshi at TVF would be happy to know that you are watching Panchayat. So you know, Havas Play, as an agency, is almost like an infant and you started in 2023 if I am not wrong, and it also going from strength to strength with good campaigns. I have interacted with your team, the vibe is very aggressive in terms of getting things done. So, how did you think of an idea like this? And how do you see it progressing in time to come?

Mohit: So, While Havas Play is a new brand, content is not new to Havas. As part of the Vivendi group, content has always been in our DNA. Even before Havas Play came into existence, we had Havas Sports and Entertainment operating in many countries, particularly in Latin America and across Europe. During this time, we witnessed the digital revolution, the rise of OTT platforms, and the social media revolution.

It was decided globally to consolidate all these capabilities under one brand, and thus Havas Play was created, bringing together content, sports, entertainment, social media, and events under one roof. These activities were previously managed by different brands in different markets, but now they’ve been conglomerated into a unified, stronger brand with more focus, making it a powerful second agency or speciality within Havas.

The reason for this move is that classical advertising alone is no longer enough to sustain businesses. During the COVID pandemic, advertising budgets were slashed. While they have recovered somewhat, they haven’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, we saw a significant fragmentation in the market, with a lot of money shifting towards digital platforms. Today, digital is the leading medium in terms of ad expenditure.

This fragmentation disrupted traditional media and advertising, leading to the realization that brands now need more than just 30-second or 60-second commercials. Brands want to be integrated into meaningful environments. At Havas, we follow a philosophy of creating meaningful brands. You may have heard the statistic that 75% of brands could disappear tomorrow, and consumers wouldn’t care. This isn’t just a catchy slogan—it’s backed by over 12 years of research, including in India, where 60-65% of brands could vanish without consumers caring.

At Havas, we’ve taken on the responsibility of building meaningful brands—brands that consumers cannot live without, brands that if they disappeared tomorrow, consumers would miss and want back. We believe that Havas Play has a critical role in building this meaning for brands. While advertising can only take a brand to a certain level, content has the potential to elevate it to new heights by connecting with consumers on a deeper level. When brands engage with consumers in passionate environments, they create meaningful media.

Havas Sports, and by extension, Havas Play, aims to ensure that wherever the consumer’s passions lie, the brand is present in that environment in a meaningful and impactful way.

Watch the full video below-

