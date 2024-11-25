Fireside Chat: Advertising Trends 2.0: Impact And Innovation Unveiled At IWMBuzz Media Summit

The Fairfield by Marriott, Kolkata, became a hub for media intellectuals on November 14, 2024, as IWMBuzz hosted its much-anticipated Media Summit. Among the event’s highlights was an insightful fireside chat featuring Siddhartha Laik, Founder & Editor-In-Chief of IWMBuzz Media, in conversation with Mohit Joshi, CEO of Havas Media Network India. The discussion, brimming with industry foresight, delved into transformative trends, the interplay of tradition and technology, and the innovations shaping the advertising world today.

A Tale Of Two Eras: Pre- And Post-COVID Growth

Joshi began by reflecting on Havas Media Network India’s extraordinary journey, emphasising its pre-COVID foundation and post-COVID acceleration. Over the last five years, the company has experienced exponential growth, marked by strategic client acquisitions and meaningful partnerships. Among its notable endeavors is the acquisition of Blink Digital, a leader in performance marketing. Joshi highlighted this as emblematic of the company’s strategy to integrate specialized services into a unified “village” model—a hub where creative, media, data analytics, and commerce coalesce seamlessly.

“Clients today demand solutions that extend beyond traditional media. From awareness to purchase, we offer strategies across the funnel, ensuring every touchpoint is meaningful,” Joshi remarked, underscoring Havas’ ethos of blending creativity with purpose.

New Verticals, New Horizons

Havas Media’s foray into specialized verticals has been a testament to its forward-thinking approach. From Havas Play, an entity revolutionising sports entertainment and social content, to Havas Market, the e-commerce solution tailored for the burgeoning digital economy, and CSA (Consumer Science and Analytics), the suite of AI-driven data analytics, the agency has been relentless in enhancing its repertoire.

These verticals, Joshi explained, allow Havas to address clients’ expanding needs, from influencer marketing to social commerce, with precision and depth.

The Four P’s Reimagined

Revisiting marketing fundamentals, Joshi introduced an evolved framework that moves beyond the classical “4 Ps.” In its place stands a quartet of Programmatic, Performance, Participative, and Purposeful strategies.

Programmatic: Mass customization through precision targeting.

Performance: Delivering measurable outcomes, not just impressions.

Participative: Engaging consumers as active co-creators.

Purposeful: Aligning brand narratives with societal values.

Joshi articulated the increasing dominance of digital media, predicting that its share in meaningful brand-building will soon surpass traditional television. The transformative power of generative AI, he noted, is playing a pivotal role in this shift. “Generative AI isn’t just an evolution; it’s a revolution. It allows for unparalleled scalability, automating routine tasks while freeing creative minds to focus on ideation,” he said.

Amidst the exploration of different trends, the discussion retained regional nuances. Havas’ focus on eastern India, with Kolkata as a pivotal market, was asserted as a strategic imperative. Collaborative initiatives such as campaigns in the Sundarbans combined brand-building with community upliftment showcased a commitment to integrating purpose-driven narratives into advertising.

What goes beyond the surface of influencer marketing? As the conversation veered towards influencer marketing, a domain experiencing exponential growth, the need for robust data and analytics to optimise campaigns was picked upon. The potential of hyper-local influencers, particularly in regions like Kolkata, was highlighted as a game-changer for targeted brand communication. However, despite its rapid adoption, influencer marketing was acknowledged as a space that has barely scratched the surface of its capabilities.

In the closure, Joshi offered a candid reflection on the future. He urged professionals to remain perpetual learners, adapting to the ever-changing landscape. “To thrive in this industry, one must embrace curiosity and humility. The moment you say ‘I don’t know’ is the moment you begin to grow,” he said, his words resonating as a call to action for all present.

The IWMBuzz Media Summit, with its blend of intellectual rigour and forward-looking perspectives, served as a beacon for the advertising community.

As the advertising world stands at the cusp of unprecedented change, events like these remind us of the power of dialogue and collaboration. Whether it is the recalibration of marketing principles, the integration of generative AI, or the exploration of untapped influencer potential, the industry’s future is boundless. For professionals and brands alike, the message is clear: Adapt, innovate, and above all, remain meaningful.

