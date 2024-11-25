Tech Fuelling Content: The Future Of Filmmaking At IWMBuzz Media Summit 2024

The IWMBuzz Media Summit 2024, held on November 14th at the Fairfield by Marriott in Kolkata, was a convergence of minds from the worlds of technology and content creation. The panel discussion, Tech Fuelling Content: Ushering Growth 2.0, explored how the rapid evolution of tech is not just changing how we consume content, but fundamentally altering the way it’s created. The conversation, led by Ritwik Ray, Partner Success Manager at Amazon Web Services, included an impressive roster of panelists: Basanta Kumar Rana, CEO of Workmates Core2Cloud; Aloke Majumder, VP of Technology at Hoichoi; Dr. Rajeev Rastogi, Founder of White Frames; and Ringo Banerjee, director, cinematographer, and editor.

Breaking Boundaries: Filmmaking & Mobile Phones

One of the standout moments of the discussion came when Ritwik Ray asked Ringo Banerjee about his pioneering experience shooting a film entirely on a mobile phone. Banerjee, an advertising veteran turned filmmaker, spoke with infectious passion about his journey into mobile filmmaking. He reminisced about 2005, when the idea of using a video camera instead of traditional film was met with skepticism. “Back then, people said it couldn’t be done. Today, mobile phones are capturing the same cinematic moments,” he said.

For Banerjee, it wasn’t just about using new technology; it was about challenging the status quo. “These aren’t just phones anymore,” he said, pointing to the iPhone as an example of how the latest mobile devices can rival professional-grade cameras. His film, shot on an iPhone, proved that with the right creative vision, the equipment didn’t matter. “The result is what counts. People couldn’t tell it was shot on a mobile phone, and that’s a powerful thing,” he noted. For emerging filmmakers, mobile filmmaking presents an accessible entry point into the industry, where the cost of production no longer has to be a barrier.

The Magic of VFX and AI: Transforming The Filmmaking Process

As the discussion turned to the technical side, Dr. Rajeev Rastogi, a leading innovator in VFX, shared how technology is enabling filmmakers to create stories on a larger-than-life scale. “In the age of tech, VFX has become indispensable,” he explained, highlighting how the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) is making high-end visual effects both more accessible and cost-effective. Thanks to AI, complex visualizations that once required massive budgets and teams of specialists can now be done with greater efficiency and at a fraction of the cost.

Rastogi also emphasized how AI is enabling filmmakers to push creative boundaries. “AI is not just a tool; it’s a new creative partner. It allows filmmakers to imagine worlds that would have been impossible a decade ago,” he said. In fact, AI is becoming a driving force in every stage of filmmaking, from scriptwriting to editing and VFX.

Adding to this, Aloke Majumder, VP of Technology at Hoichoi, spoke about the intersection of AI and user experience. He noted that platforms like Hoichoi rely heavily on AI to personalize recommendations and optimize streaming quality. “Whether it’s within an app or outside it, tech is what makes the content experience seamless,” he said. Push notifications, tailored content suggestions, and dynamic streaming adjustments are just a few examples of how technology is shaping how audiences engage with content.

Content Storage And Access: The Role Of Cloud Tech

Basanta Kumar Rana, CEO of Workmates Core2Cloud, raised another crucial point about the role of technology in content distribution. He emphasized how cloud storage is not just revolutionizing how content is stored but also how it’s accessed. “Tech is the backbone of content creation and delivery,” he said, touching on the growing need for efficient content management systems as demand for digital content surges.

The advent of cloud technology, Rana explained, has made it easier for major OTT platforms like Netflix to store and deliver vast amounts of content to global audiences. “Storage is one thing, but how you access that content is where the challenge lies,” he added, highlighting how seamless streaming and low latency are now paramount for content providers.

With high-definition content becoming the standard, streaming platforms must ensure that their systems can handle the sheer volume of data without compromising on quality. For Rana, this underscores the importance of innovative content delivery networks (CDNs) and the role of cloud computing in making sure content can reach audiences anytime, anywhere.

The Next Frontier: Spatial Video And Virtual Reality

As the conversation ventured into the future of filmmaking, Aloke Majumder introduced an exciting development: the rise of spatial video and virtual reality (VR). “We are on the brink of a completely new way of experiencing content,” Majumder said, referring to the emerging trend of 3D and VR formats. Spatial video, in particular, offers filmmakers the opportunity to create fully immersive environments that go beyond traditional screen experiences.

Majumder shared a compelling vision of a future where VR headsets could replace the need for huge screens or IMAX theatres. “With VR, you’ll no longer need a 100-inch TV screen. You can have the same immersive experience with just a headset,” he predicted. This level of immersion, where users can feel as though they’re inside the film itself, could transform not just how we watch content, but how we experience it.

To further illustrate this, Majumder pointed to Final Cut Pro’s recent updates, which now support spatial video editing. This, he argued, marks the beginning of a new wave of content creation that will redefine filmmaking as we know it.

The panel concluded with a shared belief: technology is no longer just an accessory to filmmaking—it is the driving force behind the industry’s future. From mobile filmmaking to AI-powered VFX, cloud storage solutions, and immersive VR experiences, the tools available to creators today are more powerful and accessible than ever before. The key takeaway? To remain relevant in this rapidly changing landscape, filmmakers and content creators must embrace technology, experiment with new formats, and stay ahead of the curve.

Technology is not just a tool; it’s the competitive edge filmmakers need to stay ahead. The future of content creation is here, and those who can adapt to these new technologies will be the ones shaping the stories of tomorrow.

Watch the full video below: