IWMBuzz Media Summit 2024: Dr. Annurag Batra Decodes The Rise Of Regional Media

The City of Joy recently witnessed a pioneering conversation at the November 14 Media Summit, organised by IWMBuzz. With experts from advertising, marketing, and cinema coming together, the summit delved into topics reshaping India’s media landscape. Among the highlights was a metaphor-infused session by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of BW Businessworld Media Group and Founder of exchange4media Group, exploring how regional businesses are redefining national trends.

Dr Batra’s address began by dissecting the growth of regional media, positioning it as a force challenging the long-standing dominance of traditional national outlets. He emphasized that India’s linguistic and cultural diversity fuels this shift, highlighting the Banjara community in Rajasthan, a group of 12 crore people communicating across multiple dialects. “With such diversity,” Dr. Batra remarked, “content creation must respect cultural contexts.”

Using a relatable analogy, he juxtaposed “Mom’s dal chawal” with “pasta,” illustrating how content resonates more deeply when it aligns with local tastes. This cultural connection is not just vital but instrumental in the rise of regional storytelling platforms.

Factors behind the regional surge

Post-COVID, television viewership in regional markets soared, registering a 15% growth, outpacing national viewership trends. To add, India’s top 10 OTT platforms owe much of their success to regional content, showcasing that audiences crave authentic, relatable narratives. Regional platforms have capitalized on this by introducing innovative storytelling techniques, carving out opportunities for growth in an otherwise saturated market.

Dr. Batra pointed out that this evolution reflects the entrepreneurial spirit of India. The surge of regional media is as much about business acumen as it is about cultural pride. He urged content creators to leverage these opportunities. It is to infer that “The future belongs to those who can tell stories that reflect India’s true diversity.”

But all that, ‘kindness’ is all that matters.

Dr. Batra wrapped up his session with a heartfelt message for the younger generation. He emphasized that while ambition and innovation drive success, it is compassion and meaningful relationships that truly enrich life. “Be kind,” he urged, “and spend quality time with those who matter to you.”

The session left the audience inspired, not just to explore the dynamic potential of regional media but to approach their aspirations with humanity at the core. It was a powerful reminder that while the media industry thrives on trends and technology, its true essence lies in creating connections that resonate on a personal and cultural level.

